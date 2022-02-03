WOW: Unique Alcova, WY Mansion Has Elevator And 1 Story Slide

One of my favorite things to do when I have extra time to kill is going through different real estate apps, websites and social media pages to look at the latest and greatest houses and land available. No matter the size, cost or location, I put a lot of thought into what I'd do with certain rooms and sections of the house. Especially if there are cool features like a nice garage, shed or basement.

Very rarely do I ever think about having an elevator leading into my garage or a slide going from the deck to the driveway. UNTIL NOW. There is an incredible house listed on Zillow in Alcova, WY's Lake Ridge Estates that made me think about BOTH of those features.

This 4 bedroom 5 bath house is on 8.84 acres with a huge garage that goes under the entire house. Five parking spaces in the garage, enough space for multiple vehicles plus and RV in the outdoor parking area. There is an elevator that takes you from the main level house into the basement garage...yep, just like Bruce Wayne and his Bat Cave. On the outside there is a coil slide that goes from the upper deck area to the large parking lot sized driveway.

The entire house is an open concept and has a polished concrete floor with radiant heat, a fantastic kitchen, spiral staircase and the bedrooms have ladders that lead into a loft area.

One of my favorite parts of this fascinating home is the covered patio with a built in gas grill, plenty of seating area to entertain and take in the breathtaking views.

Price Tag: $1.5 million

