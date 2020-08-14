Look at a Dozen Pics of a Log Cabin Close to Alcova Reservoir

Since I might be a little obsessed with log cabins, I see a lot of them in Wyoming. Most are located near the Tetons in and around Jackson. It's not often I see one available near Alcova Reservoir, but I have now and have a dozen pics to prove it.

The physical address of this log cabin is 26100 Cedar Valley Rd, Alcova, Wyoming. When I saw this on Zillow, it said Casper. Nope, this is definitely Alcova. Realtor.com has it right and here are 12 pics they shared showing what it's like to have a log cabin with Alcova Reservoir at your back door practically.

How close is this home really to Alcova Reservoir? This close.

Google Maps Satellite View

This is a 2-bed, 2-bath home with over 1,500 square feet based on the Realtor stats. The asking price as of this writing is $525,000. Considering the custom wood and rod iron work, I am not surprised. When you consider the outside fire pit area and the red rock near Alcova as a backdrop, I say sign me up.

I believe it's a proven fact that you can never spend too much time close to Alcova. I believe this log cabin is proof.