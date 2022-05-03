According to a Facebook post by Natrona County Emergency Management, the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department, working with the Federal Highway Administration, will be reconstructing County Road 407, or Kortes Road, over the next several months.

Get our free mobile app

The work on the roadway began on April 21 and will continue through Oct. 31, 2022, with there being four phases of closure throughout the reconstruction project.

According to the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department, the project will cost $9.2 million and will provide a new roadway surface and signage in an effort to make it safer.

A contractor is currently working on the second phase and the current road closure is at both ends of the portion of Kortes Road highlighted in green.

A detour has been established on State Highway 220 to Pathfinder Road, then to Fremont Canyon Road, then back to Kortes Road.

According to a press release by the Natrona County Road and Bridge office, Sloanes General Store, residents in the town of Alcova, and the workers at the Dam and School will still have access to Kortes Road while it is under construction.

Natrona County Emergency Management emphasized that all public traffic is required to take the detour.

As the contractor progresses through the other three phases, which entails working on another section of Kortes Road, the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department will announce the new closures a week in advance and the appropriate detour will be noted with signage.

Natrona County Emergency Management asks that people traveling along the roads obey the signage and do not attempt to drive into or pass through road closures.