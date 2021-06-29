2nd Annual ‘Concerts at Da Cove’ Happening This July 4th

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the country last year, it took a moment for it to really affect Wyoming. However, once it hit, and Casper shutdown, it was a little harder for us to stomach.

Luckily, because of Wyoming's overall scarce population and wide open spaces, more outside events became the norm during Summer 2020 (and thanks to Governor Gordon allowing more people legally at said outside gatherings).

The first Concerts at Da Cove took place last summer and was the brainchild of two of Casper's music artists: the often traveled McChale "Aquile" Gunby and local disc jockey, Joe "DJ Whyte Choc" McDaniels. After the success of last years event, it's back for 2021, bigger and better.

Get our free mobile app

Whyte Choc shared the flyer for the free event to his Facebook page along with the line-up of performing acts:

2nd Annual Concerts @ Da Cove This 4th of July!

We will have Singers, Rappers, Bands, and DJ's all in 1 day!!

Come join us all day on Sunday @ Cottonwood campgrounds (by da cliffs) in Alcova and see: Aquile Music DJ Whyte Choc Biskit Reese Joe Cheyenne getbent LUE KAZI Paper Swords X Zack Schommer Music Kaspen Haley Poetry No Prose Dirt Reynolds Ratchet Jesus THE BAND REPENT Towtruck Mike Chantae Day Skatterbrain Productions Eric Peterson Tyrell Shae DJ-Nyke Brian Gray Zack!!!

#supportlocalmusic #livemusic #4thofjuly #2021 #Cottonwoodcamp #alcova #lake