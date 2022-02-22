58 Acre Casper Property Has a ‘Diner’ + Everything You Could Ever Need or Want

There are some really awesome properties for sale in and around the Casper area and they're not all strictly residential either. Right now, there is 58.11 acre property available, complete with a motel and a self storage business, available at 1470 South Robertson Road.

The asking price is a very reasonable at $2.6 million. The gigantic property, which was built in 1982, is being listed by Alisha M. Collins at Remax The Group.

The listing details state:

Mix business with pleasure in this unique Casper property. Currently, the site offers everything you need to walk in and start operations from day one with two successful businesses already established - Livestock Motel and Tuck It Away Storage. There are 45 paddocks, all a half-acre or larger and with steel pipe fencing. Most paddocks have a lean-to and a spigot with city water and, as of 1/30/2022, there are only two paddocks yet to be rented. Tuck It Away Storage has 36 units

For the $2,600,000 price tag, you'd be very hard pressed to find a better business deal. Plus, with that much open space, there is near limitless potential for what a person could do with the property.

