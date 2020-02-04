WYDOT Issuing New, More Secure Driver Licenses

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) says that Wyoming’s driver licenses and identification cards will now be more secure and harder to counterfeit.

In December WYDOT recently started issuing new state driver licenses and ID cards that have extra security features. When your license expires and you renew it, the new one will look different.

“The new cards are made up of a polycarbonate material,” WYDOT Driver Services Program Manager Misty Dobson said in a press release. “The new cards have 13 different security features, making them more secure. For our Wyoming cards, we have three unique security features that no other state has.”

The new licenses have the image of Devils Tower on the front and the state capitol building on the back, with blue accents. The ID cards will be the same but with red accents.

The new licenses and ID cards will also feature the REAL ID-compliant star symbol. However, the star won’t be gold and will have a black circle with the star shape in the middle.

The cards will also continue to have a person’s driver license number, name, address, and other information, but will just look different than the current licenses and ID cards.

When renewing or obtaining a new license or ID card, people will still need to provide documentation to comply with the REAL ID requirements. A complete listing of documents and more information on obtaining or renewing a license or ID card can be found on WYDOT’s website.