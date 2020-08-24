Wyoming AMBER Alert Still in Effect for Missing 6-Month-Old

An AMBER Alert remains in effect for a 6-month-old Montana boy who was reportedly abducted by his non-custodial father.

Authorities say Andrew Warner and Hayli Emmerson could be headed to Wyoming, among other neighboring states, with 6-month-old Lucas Warner.

According to the still-active alert, they are possibly in a late 1990s/early 2000s white Chevy extended cab pickup truck with unknown license plates.

Andrew Warner is reportedly bipolar and off his medication.

Initially, Andrew Warner and Emerson were said to be traveling in a Dodge Dakota. That vehicle has since been found.