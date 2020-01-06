Wyoming Among the Two States That Have No Reported Hate Crimes

Hate crime violence has recently hit a 16 year high.

And while at first, this can seem like depressing news, when I took a closer look I found out some pretty amazing news about Wyoming.

This article from The New York Times shared that a report from the FBI shows a concerning trend across the United States.

The F.B.I. defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property, motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” Victims of hate crimes can include institutions, religious organizations and government entities as well as individuals.

While the FBI acknowledges that not all hate crimes are reported, taking a close look at the data allows them to see trends. And currently, the trend shows an upswing in assault hate crimes across the United States.

Except in Wyoming and Alabama.

In both Wyoming and Alabama, NO hate crimes were reported.

I have to say, this makes me pretty proud.

I don't think I'm the only one that feels like Wyoming sometimes gets a bad rap when it comes to tolerance.

This data proves what we already know, Wyoming is truly the "Equality State."

If you have been the victim of a hate crime please know that there are people ready to help.

Please fill out this form on WyomingHateCrime.org or contact your local police.