WYDOT: Weather Closes I-80 Overnight Between Rawlins and Laramie

A significant portion of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming is set to remain closed overnight due to winter weather conditions, according to WYDOT.

The closure, in effect for all lanes of I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie, was set to last until between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, according to an update issued by WYDOT at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Also closed is US 30/287 between WY 34 and Walcott Junction, with the same estimated reopening time.