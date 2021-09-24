Wyoming Bear Finds Lost GoPro and Makes His Own Incredible Movie

I've seen some incredible bear moments over the years, but this might be the best of them all. A Wyoming bear found a lost GoPro and the recovered movie is nothing short of insane.

Here's a quick description shared on YouTube about how this happened:

This GoPro had been sitting in the snow for a long time. When I finally found it, I charged it up and couldn't believe what I saw. After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it. Hands down the craziest thing I've seen!

No wonder I saw this video almost immediately trending on Digg and other internet video sites.

Get our free mobile app

By the way, this is what the inside of a bear mouth looks like if you've never been close enough to see it in person.

ViralHog via YouTube

It also seems like this might be the Steven Spielberg of bears as he has a knack for cinematography as seen in this Wyoming tree line pic.

ViralHog via YouTube

Some comments on YouTube question whether the camera was purposely left where the bear could find it or if the video was faked. The video sure doesn't look faked to me. It would also seem like getting a GoPro near a bear would be highly unlikely and downright dangerous.

This bear's natural moments in the wild are better than just about anything I've seen on Netflix...ever.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world