Wyoming City Already Preparing for Huge 2024 Camping Event

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Gillette is getting ready to host what could be the biggest event in the city's history.

The Seventh-day Adventist International Pathfinders Camporee is headed to Gillette in 2024. City officials expect around 55,000 people from 100 countries.

The Gillette News Record reports the city's Cam-plex events center is getting ready, with plans to level a field for the campers. Cam-plex officials estimate that bringing in 600 portable toilets alone will cost around $350,000.

The event takes place every five years and has been in Osh Kosh, Wisconsin, since 1999. Organizers say they mainly just want a new setting for the Camporee.

