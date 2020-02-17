Wyoming Man Dead, 1 Hurt in Friday Crash Near Greybull

A Wyoming man is dead and another person injured following a two-vehicle crash on a slick, snow-covered highway in Big Horn County last week.

Jason Haworth, 46, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and died at the scene, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on US 310/WY 789 near Greybull. Haworth was driving a Ford Fusion northbound toward Lovell and lost control on the slick highway, which was covered in snow and slush, near milepost 216.

The Fusion started to rotate counterclockwise toward the center of the highway, then crossed the centerline and was hit by a southbound commercial truck.

Haworth died at the scene of the crash. His passenger, who is not identified in the report, was airlifted for medical treatment.

The driver of the commercial truck was not hurt.

State troopers are investigating the possibility that Haworth was driving too fast for conditions as a potential contributing factor in the crash.

Investigators are also examining Haworth's decision to not wear his seat belt as a factor in his death.