The Wyoming Medical Center announced it has opened a respiratory symptom screening clinic and has revised its visitation guidelines due to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital, under the name of the Wyoming Health Medical Group, on Monday opened the clinic at 245 S. Fenway St., to help prevent transmission of infectious diseases.

The clinic intends to limit local transmission of infectious diseases, including possible COVID-19 transmissions, by providing a screening alternative to the hospital's emergency room, local walk-in clinics, and physician offices.

The hospital reminds people there is no treatment for COVID-19, and the majority of cases are mild.

People who are experiencing respiratory symptoms, but are unsure whether they are suffering from the flu or other illness, can be evaluated at the clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for these symptoms: Fever

Sore throats

Cough

Nasal congestion

Chest congestion

To make room for the screening clinic, the Wyoming Endocrine and Diabetes Clinic moved to the McMurry Medical Arts Building, 419 S. Washington St. Endocrine and Diabetes patients should call (307) 577-2592 with questions about the new location. --------------------

Tuesday, the Wyoming Medical Center changed its visiting hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with certain restrictions.

"Many of our patients already have weakened immune systems, and may be very young, very old, or they may be here for an illness that weakens their body’s ability to fight infection," according to the hospital's daily coronavirus update site. "They might also have contagious illnesses themselves."

Current restrictions include:

One visitor per patient per day (exceptions will be made for comfort care or terminally ill patients).

No visitors to patients on isolation precautions.

No visitors in the emergency department waiting room, except for one parent or legal guardian for minor patients under 18.

Visitors have only two access points to the hospital: The Emergency Department entrance and the West Parking Garage entrance.

Patient advocates will be sitting at the two entrances, and every visitor will be questioned about their health:

Elevated temperature.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

In other actions, the hospital has closed valet service until further notice. Valet staff is on site to direct traffic.