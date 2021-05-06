Wyoming Neighborhood Wakes Up to Find Moose Eating Their Trees

Things are possible in Wyoming that cannot happen in many other places. I'll give you an example. Recently, a Wyoming neighborhood woke up and learned that moose were outside eating their trees.

This video was shared recently from a neighborhood near Wilson, Wyoming. If you're new to the state, think Jackson. Here's how the person who recorded the video described it:

Moosing around Mom and her calf enjoying some twigs and willows on a snowy afternoon in Wilson, Wyoming.

How many twigs and branches did they eat? Answer: as many as they wanted. The neighbors didn't mind that their trees were suddenly food as it was a difficult winter for wildlife, too.

As Cute Moose mentions, an adult moose will eat between 50 and 60 pounds of plants per day. PER DAY. The good news is that moose are herbivores meaning you won't be eaten by a moose any time soon. That being said, it doesn't mean you don't keep your distance. The NPS recommends at least 25 yards between you and a moose and more than that is preferable.

