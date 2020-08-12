14 Pics of a Wyoming Log Cabin That Costs More Than 16 Million

Why would a 2-bed, 2-bath Wyoming log cabin cost more than $16 million? Here are 15 pictures and a special detail that will show you why.

I found this quaint log cabin on Zillow and Realtor. It's located near Wilson, Wyoming and has quite a spectacular backdrop.

Why is the asking price for a 2-bed, 2-bath Wyoming log cabin over $16 million? Three words: location, location, location. Check out its proximity to Teton Village and the ski resort.

Google Maps

It doesn't hurt that these log cabins have so much history to them also. According to Zillow, this property occupies 14 acres and was built in 1987.

If your bank account has a lot more zeroes on the left side of the decimal point than mine, check out the Realtor listing and polish your skis.