Wyoming’s Best Swimming Hole Let’s You Control the Temperature

Summertime is here, so where are you cooling off?

It's just not summer without some sort of swimming. For me, it's crucial to have a body of water at my disposal otherwise I melt. For many people, a pool is a great way to cool off however, living where we live certainly opens up other options. We have the great outdoors and with it comes nature's swimming pools. And there are plenty to choose from.

So where can we find the best swimming hole in Wyoming?

Well, according to a list published by Uproxx, the best swimming hole in Wyoming is Boiling River in Yellowstone National Park. When I first saw this I thought "who would want to boil, especially in the summer?"

But you can control the temperature.

OK so maybe you can't control every part of the river with a dial, but you can adjust your position for ultimate comfort. Boiling River is the intersection of a hot spring and the Gardner River. The hot water mixes with the cold water and creates the perfect water temperature. If you want it hotter, you just move toward the hot springs and if you want it colder, just move further away from the hot springs. Who know the great outdoors could be so accommodating.

Where is your favorite swimming hole in Wyoming?