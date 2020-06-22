Here Are The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper
One thing Casper has never been short on is awesome places to get tasty food. That being said, even with all the newer eateries that have popped in the last few years, there are still some favorites that are gone, but not forgotten.
We asked residents via our social media pages, which closed restaurants do you miss the most. These are your top 20.
Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app