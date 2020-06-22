Wyoming Named One of 2020’s Most Patriotic States

Prepare yourself for the least surprising news you're likely to hear today. A brand new ranking has named Wyoming as one of the most patriotic states for 2020.

Thank you, WalletHub for telling us what most of us already knew. Wyoming practically bleeds red, white and blue. Here's the map of how the states rank. Notice that big #2 when you hover over Wyoming

It's pretty respectable that Wyoming is ranked #2 in America. My question is how are we not #1? You're telling me that New Hampshire is really more patriotic than Wyoming? I am not buying it.

Compared to other internet rankings, WalletHub tends to factor in a lot of different variables to come to their conclusions. Overall, it's civic and military engagement among the states. Wyoming gets high marks for having a lot of veterans that call our state home. We're #5 in that category.

There are actually a lot of different statistics they look at other than the military. The percentage of people that vote and volunteer also plays a large part. They even measure how many residents participate in jury and civic duty.

I've lived in many different parts of America, but I've never lived in a state that seems to love their country more than Wyoming. For the life of me, I still can't figure out how New Hampshire scored higher than us.

I demand a recount.