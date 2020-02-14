Wyoming’s Favorite Romantic Comedy Is About a Fish… Sorta
Maybe I should have said it's a Tom Hanks classic.
Happy Valentine's Day! How are you celebrating today? Are you going out to a big fancy dinner or are you staying in with a good romantic movie. Either plan is a great way to spend this holiday. Personally, I think both an early dinner and a movie at home to finish the night sounds perfect.
Speaking of romantic movies, which is your favorite?
I've got a pretty long list of romantic comedies that I could easily turn into a movie marathon that would last all weekend long. If I had to choose just one, I would pick The Princess Bride. It's been a favorite of mine sine I was a kid.
For the state of Wyoming however, our favorite movie is a Tom Hanks classic. That's according to Google search data collected by a research company called Comparitech. Our favorite move is Splash. It's all about a man who falls in love with a mermaid, which a whimsical person who is half fish, half human.
Have you seen it? It's quirky and lovable. Plus, it stars Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah and the late John Candy.