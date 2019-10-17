Wyoming’s Go-To Candy When Headed to the Movies

LeMusique, ThinkStock Images

Settling in for a movie just isn't the same without something sweet.

Who doesn't love a good movie, am I right? Even though watching a movie doesn't necessarily mean going to the theater as much as it used to, you still want something to snack. It doesn't matter if your in a seat or snuggled in on your couch.

For me, I love popcorn or something chocolate. Sometimes both. Sometimes together. Hey, don't knock throwing your M&M's into your popcorn until you try it. It's sweet and salty and delicious.

Recently, a podcast called Lights, Camera, Barstool crunched some numbers to determine which candy was a favorite among movie-goers in each state.

Wyoming is a fan of M&M's (sans popcorn).

These are a classic for the movies. I mean, they melt in your mouth and not in your hand, after all. They are also really easy to share with your friends. What is you favorite movie movie candy?

