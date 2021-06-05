Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Releases New Video for “Come Home To You”

I admit that I'm a crier.

Our regular listeners have heard me cry on-air as we've discussed tough topics, or when I'm overtaken with pride as I tell a story about one of my five kids.

To be human is to cry, and it's not something I'm ashamed of.

I'm telling you all of this to give you a tear warning for when you watch Ian Munsick's new stripped version of his song "Come Home To You."

This new video is Ian's wonderful unique singing, his guitar, and the amazing fiddle work of Wynton Grant...that's it.

The background is pictures of Ian's beautiful family, including footage from the last year of his son's life that perfectly mirrors the emotions and stories in the song lyrics.

I come home to you

Baby, when I come home to you

It's all worth it when that front door opens and I see perfection

God knows it's the closest that I get to Heaven

When I come home

Baby, when I come home to you

One of the comments on Ian's YouTube Channel said "Finally someone who sings about real life. My new favorite song."

Amen.

As Ian said in a recent interview, he's bringing the west to the rest.

That means sharing stories that illustrate his childhood growing up in Northern Wyoming on a ranch with his brothers.

And if this is the first you've ever heard of Ian Munisk...you're welcome because your life will definitely be better now than it was before.