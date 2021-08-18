Ian Munsick Cancels 5150′ Festival Performance at David Street Station Due to COVID-19

The David Street Station has announced that musical artist Ian Munsick has to cancel his performance at the 5150' Festival this Saturday, August 21, due to a member of his road team contracting COVID-19.

Per a statement from Munsick, "Due to a recent positive COVID test within our road team, it is with heavy heart that have made the tough decision to cancel our appearances at Headwaters Country Jam this Thursday and David Street Station this Saturday."

Munsick expressed deep disappointment for having to cancel his appearances, but noted that the safety of his team, as well as the community, is the bigger priority.

"There is nothing in this world that could keep me away from the stage other than your and our safety," he wrote. "We have been looking forward to these shows for months and are beyond disappointed that we have to withdrawal. I promise we will make it up to you one way or another but until then, please go and support the other artists and bands performing at these two events this weekend. Go have yourself a Mountain Time and drink a cold beer for the IM team.

Thank you for understanding. I love you all."

Management with the David Street Station also expressed disappointment but, similarly, they said safety of the community is of the utmost importance.

"We know the disappointment this may cause, as we are saddened too, but the health and safety of artists and attendees always comes first," they wrote. "We will keep Ian and his team in our thoughts as we come together and celebrate Casper, our little slice of paradise in Mountain Time. Our musical lineup will be updated, and we will share that all with you soon. Thank you for your understanding in this matter, and we can’t wait to see you this Saturday! #WhereCasperComesTogether."



5150' Festival is a free event taking place Saturday, August 21 from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, beer, local vendor booths, a mechanical bull, and more. Other featured musical acts include Kaspen Haley, the Dugan Irby Band, Tris Munsick and the Innocents, and another artist to-be-determined, now than Ian Munsick is out.

Regardless, the event is sure to be a hit among attendees and will serve as the perfect way to end summer and usher in fall.