Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws

With the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally coming up, there are many riders that will pass through Wyoming at some point over the next couple weeks. For 10 straight days just off I-90 in Sturgis, South Dakota, the real world ends and bikers from all over meet up for an all out party.

The 82nd rally schedule is full of events, food, alcohol, concerts and all around fun.

Concerts from acts like

Other event's like:

Pub Crawls

Tattoo Contests

Beard & Mustache Contests

Bike Shows

Organized rides across the region

When riders make it to Sturgis, for many, it's just the basecamp for the next 10 days. Riders will spend lots of time on their bikes zooming all over South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and Colorado taking in the sights of the Rocky Mountain Region.

When you're moving in and out of states like that, it's important to know what the laws of each state. Like the fact Colorado and Nebraska Interstate max speed limit is 75. Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota have an 80 mph speed limit on most sections of highway.

Also, it's important to know when or if you have to wear a motorcycle helmet. Obviously, it's totally up to you if you wear a helmet when it's not required. Safety is key.

Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana and Colorado are 4 of 25 States across the U.S. that has a minimum age limit on motorcycle helmets. Nebraska is one of 23 states that has a mandatory helmet law for everyone. (Only Illinois and Iowa have NO helmet requirements)

helmet laws by state edgarsnyder.com loading...

Here's a breakdown from EdgarSnyder.com of each of the states you may travel in while at the rally:

Wyoming: Only those motorcycle drivers and passengers under 18 are required to wear helmets.

South Dakota: All motorcycle operators and passengers under 18 to wear a helmet and eye protection

Montana: Motorcycle operators and passengers under 18 must wear a helmet that meets the standards of the state's Department of Justice.

Colorado: All operators and passengers under 18 years of age must wear helmets. Adult operators and riders are required to wear goggles or eyeglasses with lenses made of safety glass or plastic

Nebraska: All motorcycle drivers and passengers to wear a helmet with a chin strap secured at all times when the bike is in motion.

