What’s The Appropriate Age To Stop Trick Or Treating In Wyoming?

Trick or Treating has been a tradition for families for hundreds of years, some cities believe there should be a cutoff age for kids. It's bad enough that the CDC has recommended that you need to take precautions when Trick or Treating because of the RONA, let alone having to tell your kid they're too old to dress up and have fun.

When I was a kid I stopped trick or treating when I was 13. Our town had a 13 and under rule when it came to the "proper ages" for trick or treating. I assume somewhere along the line a group of teenagers lit a bag of dog poop on somebody's porch or wasted a pack of toilet paper in someone's tree, but they ruined it for everyone.

I've never really put much thought into trick or treat ages, but with social media being such an important part of everyday life now, you can't help but see the many different opinions of when kids should stop collecting candy from the neighbors. I don't really feel that I have a dog in the fight, because I make sure to have my "GET OFF MY LAWN, KIDS" sign lit up extra bright during trick or treat times.

Experts say you're never too old to trick-or-treat!

Etiquette expert names Catherine Newman that says:

there really isn’t a limit and it has nothing to do with age and more to do with the proper way to go about begging asking for candy. “You have to wear a costume—and wear it like you mean it. And you have to say ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ too, the same way you would if you were a little kid.”

Since this seems to be a topic that comes up every year all over the country, we wanted to get your opinion.

Should Wyoming Have A Trick-or-Treat Cut Off Age

Hilarious "Sexy" Referee Themed Boudoir Photo Shoot What happens when a Wyoming photographer decides to do a Football Referee-themed boudoir photo shoot with her husband? Amazingly epically hilarious pictures that are sure to make you smile.