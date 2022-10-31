Happy Trick-or-treating Weather with Snow Coming Mid-Week
The weather's going to be exceptionally kind to trick-or-treaters today with a high near 60 degrees.
Tonight's low is around 39 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 mph.
Get our free mobile app
The National Weather forecast predicts snow mid-week, coming in after midnight and lasting till Thursday around noon.
Long Lines, Big Smiles at 2022 Trick or Treat Trail
The line extended for miles. Thousands of kiddos, along with their parents, gathered at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday for the 2022 Trick or Treat Trail, put on by The Science Zone.
Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered to accept their fare from Casper businesses.