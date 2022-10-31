PHOTOS: Long Lines, Big Smiles at 2022 Trick or Treat Trail

Twas the night before Halloween, and all through the center The mood was so-so, but would eventually get better. With Ma in her face paint, and I in my mask We had just brought the kids to get a Halloween snack. The line was quite long, but the costumes were plenty By the time we got in, we were much more than ready. We saw neighbors and friends, kids and grownups alike Tomorrow would be special, but so was tonight. We went looking for smiles, and the trip didn't fail, We made memories forever at the Trick or Treat Trail.

The line extended for miles. Thousands of kiddos, along with their parents, gathered at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday for the 2022 Trick or Treat Trail, put on by The Science Zone.

Patience was certainly a virtue on this day, and that patience was rewarded with a cornucopia of candy, chocolates, sodas, and other treats for the countless little boys and ghouls who descended upon the former Casper Events Center on October 30, 2022.

The costumes were as varied as they were adorable - there were superheroes, of course; along with princesses and power rangers. There was a chicken and chucky, policemen and Pennywise. There were lions, and werewolves, and Cher - oh my!

And, best of all, there were kids and teens of all ages, proving that you're never too old to accept candy from strangers.

For years, teenagers have been told that they're "too old" to go trick or treating; that they should leave that to the little kids and go find something else to do on All Hallow's Eve.

But in Casper, all are welcome. Because Casper knows something that maybe the rest of the world has forgotten; which is that it's important to hold onto your childhood for as long as you can. Life comes at you fast and, like Peter Pan himself, we all grow older despite ourselves, leaving the Lost Boys and Neverland behind.

So if these teens have the chance to stay young for just a little while longer, they should. If they want to put on a costume and say 'Trick or Treat!' for just one more year, we're gonna let 'em. If they want to walk through their neighborhoods (or, in this case, the Ford Wyoming Center) while the sun sets and the leaves fall, we're going to let 'em. If they want to play for one more night, we're going to let them. Growing up can commence tomorrow; tonight, let's let them be kids for just a little while longer.

And that's exactly what the vendors at the Trick or Treat Trail did. Numerous Casper businesses set up shop and delivered the goods. The Science Zone was there, of course. But so was Keyhole Outdoor Living, St. Anthony Tri-Parish, the Michael Houck Real Estate Team, ServPro, the Casper Youth Council, and more. There was even a dentist there and, thankfully, they weren't there to be a killjoy. Indeed, Oil City Dental was in on the fun, just like everybody else.

And boy, was it fun. Frowns from waiting outside quickly turned upside down once everybody saw the time, money, energy, and creativity that went into the Trick or Treat Trail. It was a Halloween wonderland, implementing all the best aspects of the holiday.

Of course, the actual best part of Halloween is the joy experienced by those who celebrate it. October 31 may be the big day, but the Trick or Treat Trail certainly served as a proper warm-up.

Check out these photos from the event: