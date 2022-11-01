PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm.
It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues.
Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one.
Halloween is a special night in Casper.
A Haunting We Will Go - Halloween 2022
Long Lines, Big Smiles at 2022 Trick or Treat Trail
The line extended for miles. Thousands of kiddos, along with their parents, gathered at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday for the 2022 Trick or Treat Trail, put on by The Science Zone.