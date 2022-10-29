PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating

Come little children, I'll take thee away Into a land of enchantment Come little children; the time's come to play Here in my garden of magic - Hocus Pocus

If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers.

Get our free mobile app

It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered to accept their fare from Casper businesses.

There was a veritable who's who of Halloween icons - from Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees, to Batman, Beetlejuice, and a literal gold digger. They were all there, hungry for candy and starving for attention from onlookers.

Parents shared in the Halloween spirit, with many dressing up right alongside their children as they moved down 2nd Street towards David Street Station.

After receiving their goodies, Casper's children gathered at what has become the beacon of Downtown Casper, the David Street Station, for its annual Halloween Carnival. There were games, vendors, music, and more.

It was the perfect start to the Halloween weekend, and only just the beginning to what these next few days will hold in Natrona County.

Photos from the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat Extravaganza can be seen below: