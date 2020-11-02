Yellowstone Garage Closed Today Due To COVID-19 Safety Concerns

One of Casper's restaurants has voluntarily taken precautions to make sure their customers and staff are safe.

The Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill and Venue made an announcement yesterday afternoon (November 1st, 2020), via their official Facebook page stating that they would be closed for lunch and dinner today (Monday, November 2nd, 2020). The message read:

To Whom It May Concern,

Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the restaurant for lunch and dinner service on Monday, 11/2, due to a staff member coming into contact with a COVID positive individual.

We are taking this time to deep clean the facility and quarantine the affected individual and any other staff members who may have come into contact with them.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up exponentially in the last few weeks in Casper. At the time of this article, the total number of active cases is now 543 for the county.