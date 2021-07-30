Yellowstone National Park Lottery for Snowmobile Permits Begins Soon

If you are into outdoor sports in Yellowstone National Park, specifically snowmobiling, now is the time to prepare.

The official Yellowstone National Park Facebook page recently posted that the upcoming lottery for snowmobile permits will begin on August 1st, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Along with a photo, Yellowstone National Park posted a detailed message which states:

Beginning Sunday, August 1, people may apply to the 2021-2022 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone without a commercial guide. Authorized in 2013, the Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows one group of up to five snowmobiles to enter Yellowstone from each of its four winter entrances per day. Learn more: https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/news/21022.htm

The Yellowstone National Park website further states:

This year’s lottery will be open on www.recreation.gov from August 1-31, 2021. Successful applicants will be notified in early September. Unclaimed or cancelled permits will be made available via www.recreation.gov on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on October 1, 2021. There is no waiting list. Cancellations may occur throughout the winter season, so check the website often for openings. Trips can be for a maximum of three days in length, and permits cost $40 per day with a $6 application fee. Permit holders are considered non-commercial guides and must be at least 18 years old on the first day of their trips. All snowmobile operators must possess a state-issued driver’s license and successfully complete the free online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program. Anyone can take the course to learn about park rules that help visitors safely enjoy the unique experience of winter in Yellowstone while also protecting park resources. All snowmobiles must meet the park’s New Best Available Technology standard.

This is an awesome chance to get a jumpstart on the 2021-2022 winter season.

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.