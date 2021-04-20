Yellowstone National Park Testing Automated Vehicle Shuttles

This is a test. This is only a test. Yellowstone National Park has announced that they will begin testing automated vehicle shuttles. We didn't learn from Jurassic Park, did we?

In all seriousness, this is an interesting idea. Yellowstone National Park shared pictures and information about this new program on Facebook today. There are several points that a status update mentioned in the comments that are important to know.

1. There will be a driver on board able to take control at any time.

2. They are very low speed vehicles.

3. Only 6 people can ride in one vehicle at any time.

The National Park Service shared more details on their website showing the test routes for these vehicles.

Is this an interesting idea? Sure. Will it keep tourists from trying to pet bison in the future? We can only hope. Does it remind me of what happened in Jurassic Park? Absolutely.

