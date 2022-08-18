According to a press release, between Aug. 17 and 28, Yellowstone National Park will host multiple tribal activities in the park.

Get our free mobile app

Those activities include:

From Aug. 23 to 27, ReVisiting Cultural Landscapes Through Stories by Dean Nicolai (Bitterroot Salish) and Tim Ryan (Salish), which includes a series of interpretive hikes, demonstrations, and storytelling at various locations in Yellowstone such as Sheepeater Cliffs, Storm Point, and Obsidian Cliff.

From Aug. 23 to 27, All Nations Teepee Village by Shane Doyle (Apsáalooke), features 13 teepee lodges, and 15 teepee rings to signify the representation of the 27 associated Tribal Nations of Yellowstone National Park, along with nightly performances.

On Aug 24 and 25, REMATRIATE by Patti Baldes (Northern Arapaho/Northern Paiute), artwork showcasing seven moving buffalo sculptures made of willow branches with 14 dancers and 10 drummers.

Throughout the week, there will also be seven teepees lighted nightly at sunset near the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner, Montana at the North Entrance.

It is unclear if any of the repairs the park is conducting in response to the flooding in June will have an impact on any of the events, as the northeast entrance is still closed as repairs continue.

A newly created Tribal Heritage Center will provide a space where Native American artists, scholars, and presenters can engage with visitors in the form of two events.

On Aug. 19 and 20, Mason Runs Through, who is Assiniboine, will present storytelling drumming, and from Aug. 25 to 27 April Martin, who is Northern Cheyenne, will present storytelling and hands-on demonstrations with sweetgrass.

On Aug. 25, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will hold a public gathering in the Old Faithful Lodge Recreation Hall to engage with visitors about the tribes’ homeland.

This year, Yellowstone has also held several other events including ones on an Appaloosa Horse Club ride and parade and a University of Wyoming Symposium, in the months of March, May, June, and July.