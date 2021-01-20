Here’s Who May Play Young Willy Wonka in a ‘Chocolate Factory’ Prequel

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the release date for the Wonka prequel, Wendy Williams' family drama and more, below.

Wonka Prequel Gets Release Date

After five years in development, Wonka, a prequel film which will explore the early days of the fictional candyman, will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023. Warner Bros. seems to be looking at both Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet as top contenders to play the titular character of Willy Wonka. (via Collider)

The Top Things America Stresses About

After a year like 2020, it comes as no shock to hear that Americans are stressed. A recent survey found that money, politics and the coronavirus are among the top five stressors for American citizens. (via SWNS Digital)

President Trump Creates 'Garden of American Heroes'

Two days before Trump stepped down as President of the United States, he ordered the construction of 250 historical and celebrity figures to create a National Garden of American Heroes. Figures include George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Helen Keller, Amelia Earhart, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Kobe Bryant. (via The White House)

Former NBA Player Delonte West Gets Hired at Rehab Facility

After being seen begging for change on the side of the road, Mark Cuban tracked down former Dallas Mavericks player Delonte West and convinced him to seek treatment in the fall of 2020. West is now employed by the same facility that he was treated at as he continues to work on his health. (via TMZ)

Wendy Williams Family Drama Unfolds On Air

Tommy Williams, Wendy Williams' younger brother, accused the TV host of skipping their mother's funeral over the weekend. Williams took seven minutes on air to address the accusation, claiming that not only did she attend the service but that Tommy started a violent brawl in the middle of the funeral with a young relative. (via TooFab)

Dwyane Wade Posts Photo in His Birthday Suit

Dwyane Wade recently turned 39 and posted a revealing photo on his Instagram that shocked his kids. His 18-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter commented on the racy pic, proving they were not prepared for this post from their father. (via Page Six)