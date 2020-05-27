10 Tents You Can Set Up In One Move (VIDEO)

I remember, as a kid, trying to set up what was supposed to be a small two-person tent. It took me about a half hour. Taking it down and packing it up was no joy either.

Apparently I was not the only one. Folks who camp far more than I do have been redesigning the tent for decades and their ideas have given us some of the most clever inventions in the history of the great outdoors.

Imagine arriving at your cam site, reaching into a tiny pocket in your backpack, pulling out something that you can easily hold in one hand, tossing it into the air, and POP - it opens up. When it lands on the ground, you are looking at two person tent. All you need to do now is just drive the spikes into the ground.

Would you like a 4 person tent, 6 person, or bigger? Those are available too.

In the video below you will see that the materials are getting lighter and the ideas are more clever each year.

From pop-open to pop-up and umbrella designs, these tents are fun to operate.

We no longer need to spend time reading directions, searching for the right pole, and trying to find slot B-6 to insert pole 7-A.

No longer will you need to spend long periods of time trying to take it all down and put it back into the bag in came in. These things fold up just as simple as they opened.

Camping has come a long way when it comes to lighter and simpler. I can't wait to see what the next 10 years brings.

10 amazing new tent designs, video, below.