Washakie County Nursing Home Reports COVID-19 Death

A resident at a Washakie County nursing home has died after testing positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak in the facility.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health news release, an older man was hospitalized and lived at the longterm care facility. Two residents have now died after testing positive for COVID-19.

So far, 12 cases among staff and residents have been reported at the facility.

Though Tuesday's news release doesn't explicitly name the facility, the Wyoming Department of Health last week said there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

The death in Washakie County represents Wyoming's 13th death from the respiratory illness.