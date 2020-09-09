14 COVID-19 Cases Traced Back to Casper Facility

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases were linked to a rehabilitation hospital in Casper.

On Wednesday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced 14 positive cases have been linked with Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Center in Casper.

According to a news release, after two people associated with the facility tested positive for COVID, all staff and patients identified as being associated with the facility were tested.

The positive cases reportedly include three patients, nine recently tested staff and two other staff members tested in early- to mid-August.

Because a large number of staff members have been required to quarantine, those who are asymptomatic and have tested negative will be allowed to work with proper personal protective equipment.

"COVID-19 is still present in our community and now more than ever it requires each person to do their part," the news release says. "Things like staying home if you are sick, practicing physical distancing and wearing face coverings as recommended are crucial."