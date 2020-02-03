UPDATE (9:30 a.m. Tuesday)

Some closures along I-80 have been lifted. Here are the remaining closures:

Eastbound from Evanston to Granger Junction (Exit 66), estimated to reopen between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

All lanes Rock Springs to Rawlins, estimated to reopen between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Westbound Rawlins to I-25, estimated to reopen between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

UPDATE (7:36 p.m. Monday)

Additional segments of I-80 have been shut down due to winter conditions. They include:

Eastbound lanes between Evanston and Exit 83 at La Barge Road, estimated to reopen between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Westbound between Laramie and Cheyenne, estimated to reopen between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday

Original Story:

Over 200 miles of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming is set to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Monday.

I-80 between Rock Springs and Laramie is closed due to whiteout conditions caused by heavy snow and strong wind. The extended closure, expected to be lifted between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, is due to the major winter storm moving through the area.

US 30/287 between Laramie and I-80 at Walcott Junction is also closed, with the same estimated reopening time.

See an updated list of Wyoming highway closures here.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.