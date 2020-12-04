2020 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive Wish List
Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #23 - December 14th through the 19th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
Our mission is the same as in the past – collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas – and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Our families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club, the Child Development Center, and Head Start – and this year, the need is bigger than ever. Join us live at Walmart East from 7 ‘til 7 each day, as we collect new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash – over 3,000 kids on our Christmas list so far, with more expected. Watch this space and listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations – 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
When: December 14th - December 19th | 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Where: Walmart East | 4400 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609
How To Help: Stop by and make a donation of new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages. Cash is accepted on site and monetary donations are accepted online.
Gifts for all ages:
- Ear buds/headphones
- Pajamas
- Card games
- Wireless speakers
- Sports themed items
- Journals
- Puzzles
- Socks, slippers, fuzzy socks
- Bikes, skateboards, helmets
- Board Games
Gifts for children:
- Cars & Trucks
- Hot Wheels sets
- Nerf Guns
- Army men (& women)
- Dinosaur sets
- Crafts
- Minecraft, Fortnight, Star Wars
- Action Figures
- Dolls, Barbies, and accessories
- Legos
- Playdough sets
- Board Games
- Winter gear
- Body care sets
- Dress-up sets (prince, princess, swords, hats)
- Puppets
- Puzzles
- Bikes, skateboards, helmets, hover boards
Gifts for teens/young adults:
- Make-up & nail polish sets
- Sports equipment (football, basketballs)
- Winter gear (hats, gloves)
- Sunglasses
- Headbands, buffs
- Legos
- Cell phone cases & pop sockets
- Bath bombs/skincare facemasks
- Video games rated E
- Cross-body purses, clutches/wallets, jewelry
- Men & women’s body wash sets & lotion
- Portable cell phone charger
- Yeti/Tervis style mugs/water bottles
- RC Cars, planes, etc.
- Board games
- Art sets
- Puzzles
- Fuzzy blankets
- Hoodies
Gift cards (in the amount of $10, $15, $25, $50):
- Target
- Amazon
- VISA
- MasterCard
- GrubHub
- Ulta Beauty
- DoorDash