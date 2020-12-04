2020 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive Wish List

Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #23 - December 14th through the 19th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.

Our mission is the same as in the past – collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas – and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

Our families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club, the Child Development Center, and Head Start – and this year, the need is bigger than ever. Join us live at Walmart East from 7 ‘til 7 each day, as we collect new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash – over 3,000 kids on our Christmas list so far, with more expected. Watch this space and listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations – 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.

When: December 14th - December 19th | 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Where: Walmart East | 4400 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609

How To Help: Stop by and make a donation of new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages. Cash is accepted on site and monetary donations are accepted online.

Gifts for all ages:

Ear buds/headphones

Pajamas

Card games

Wireless speakers

Sports themed items

Journals

Puzzles

Socks, slippers, fuzzy socks

Bikes, skateboards, helmets

Board Games

Gifts for children:

Cars & Trucks

Hot Wheels sets

Nerf Guns

Army men (& women)

Dinosaur sets

Crafts

Minecraft, Fortnight, Star Wars

Action Figures

Dolls, Barbies, and accessories

Legos

Playdough sets

Board Games

Winter gear

Body care sets

Dress-up sets (prince, princess, swords, hats)

Puppets

Puzzles

Bikes, skateboards, helmets, hover boards

Gifts for teens/young adults:

Make-up & nail polish sets

Sports equipment (football, basketballs)

Winter gear (hats, gloves)

Sunglasses

Headbands, buffs

Legos

Cell phone cases & pop sockets

Bath bombs/skincare facemasks

Video games rated E

Cross-body purses, clutches/wallets, jewelry

Men & women’s body wash sets & lotion

Portable cell phone charger

Yeti/Tervis style mugs/water bottles

RC Cars, planes, etc.

Board games

Art sets

Puzzles

Fuzzy blankets

Hoodies

Gift cards (in the amount of $10, $15, $25, $50):