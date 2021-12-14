Casper Mom & Daughters Turn Grief Into Joy

This Christmas season I saw a mom and her daughters turn grief into an important life lesson for us all.

Stuff the Van is a yearly event that collects toys for needy families throughout the Natrona County Wyoming region.

Each year this mom shows up determined that the grief over the loss of her daughter would be turned into positive energy.

STUFF THE VAN is being held Monday - Saturday, 7am to 7pm, December 13th - 18th, in front of the Walmart on the east side of Casper.

Just bring unwrapped gifts for kids. They even provide a list if you can't think of what to buy.

In Loving Memory - A Car Load Of Christmas Toys