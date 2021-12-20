It all began on a chilly December morning.

Monday, December 13th at 7 am the trailer was opened, the bus was parked and Drew, Jamie from Food for Thought project and I were ready to collect toys and money to help make Christmas happen for some 3,000 Casper kids.

For the next 6 days, dozens of volunteers showed up from 7 am to 7 pm and collected hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars donated by Casperites and many businesses.

From business challenges where thousands of dollars were given by local businesses, to people shyly giving as much as they could, it was heartwarming to see so many people show up day after day.

The joy on everyone's faces was clear to see, even with blowing snow and temperatures that were as low as -1.

Thanks to you, Stuff the Van was able to collect enough toys to give every child on the list an amazing Christmas.

They were also able to collect $39,496.

Some of that money went to purchase toys that were still needed after donations, and the rest will be used by Wyoming Food For Thought Project to feed hungry Casper kids (and their families) over the two-week-long winter break, and further if possible.

Take a look at some pictures showcasing our volunteers, local business who showed up, and Casperites who came to donate.

Stick around afterward to watch a video that not only shows some of the toys donated but walks you through the process as well.

Take A Look At How Casper Showed Up For Needy Kids The 24th Annual Stuff the Van Toy Drive began December 13th and lasted through the 18th. 3,000 Casper Wyoming kids needed your help to have Christmas, and holy cow did you show up. From individual donors to local businesses, everyone in Casper did what it

Thank you again to all of you that showed up for Casper families in need.

In the video below Jamie and Nicole walk you through how the toy distribution at The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming works.

In Loving Memory - A Car Load Of Christmas Toys