252 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Wyoming, 29 in Natrona County

An additional 252 Wyoming residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, health officials announced Thursday afternoon.

That brings the state's total number of cases up to 8,537. More than 6,150 have recovered.

Sixty-eight Wyomingites have died from COVID-related causes.

Of the new confirmed cases, 29 are Natrona County residents. Currently, 311 Casper-area residents are infected with COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As state health officials announced the new cases and deaths, Casper Mayor Steve Freel addressed the surging cases on a local level. Specifically, he called on Casperites to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"Lets do the right thing, and get these numbers in our community under control," Freel said during a live-streamed news conference from City Hall.

Also on Thursday, health officials announced seven more Wyoming deaths from COVID-related causes.

They are: