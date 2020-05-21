More than 250 staff and residents at a Natrona County long-term care facility have been quarantined after a patient there tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Casper-Natrona County Health Department news release, the patient was tested after exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory illness.

The health department says 265 staff members will be tested and quarantined. Most of the tests will be conducted Thursday. Those staff that asymptomatic but have not been tested will be allowed to work only with appropriate personal protective equipment.

Health officials will follow-up with the unnamed facility pending the test results. Officials will also work to determine appropriate protocols to protect residents and staff members.

According to the health department, the staff at the facility have "gone above and beyond to ensure the health of all residents and families was a top priority." The case making its way into the facility was unrelated to the staff's actions, the health department said.

Earlier this week, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department requested assistance from the Wyoming Department of Health following a rapid increase in cases. Today, state officials arrived in Natrona County to assist with contract tracing, testing, logistics and other needs.