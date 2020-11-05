279 New COVID Cases Reported in Wyoming, No New Deaths

The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming grew from 12,675 to 12,954 on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported. As of Thursday afternoon, 105 Wyomingites have died from COVID-19 or related causes.

As of Thursday afternoon, Albany County continues to lead Wyoming with 804 active lab-confirmed cases. Three cases were reported there Thursday.

Nearly 750 Campbell County residents are actively infected with the virus. An additional eight cases were reported there.

In Laramie County, 652 residents currently have the virus. The confirmed active total there grew by 48.

Natrona County saw nine new cases on Thursday and 612 residents are currently infected with the virus.