LOOK: This Massive 288 Acre Property in Grover, Wyoming Has It ALL

It's not often that I find a Wyoming property that has it ALL.

But I think I accidentally stumbled upon it.

Get our free mobile app

Let's start with location. This gorgeous 288-acre property is located in Grover, Wyoming which is in Star Valley and it borders the Bridger Teton National Forest.

How about the fact that this property not only has the main house and private guest house BUT it also has a garage with a studio apartment above it AND a separate shop.

Sean Clark Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates, LLC

The house itself is stunning both inside and out, and the guest house and studio apartment are not only light and airy but have everything guests need to happily stay for as long as they want.

Take a look at a few pictures of the exterior and interior of this vast property.

This 288 Acre Wyoming Property Has It ALL Grover, Wyoming is located in the Star Valley Area and this particular 288 property is located on the edge of the Bridger Teton National Forest. When we say it has it ALL we mean it...take a look at this amazing property and the main house, guest house, and studio apartment.

I'm sure you'll agree with me that based on the average, and the buildings, not to mention the location of this property...the asking price of just under 5.5 Million Dollars isn't really that unreasonable.

And seriously, could you see anything wrong with this place?

Even the kitchen (which is where I normally have a few issues) is absolutely perfect.

If I had to pick anything that made me upset, it's the fact that there is no way I can ever afford to buy this property...but maybe someone I know can...and they'll let me stay in the guest house?

Swanky Downtown Sheridan Loft Has Major NYC Vibes This gorgeous loft located in Downtown Sheridan, Wyoming has some major NYC vibes.