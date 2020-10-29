301 New Virus Cases & 10 New Deaths Reported in Wyoming

More than 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Cowboy State on Thursday as new cases continue to surge.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 301 new confirmed cases were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the state's confirmed total to 10,589 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday afternoon, 7,037 Wyomingites have recovered.

In addition to the confirmed cases, Wyoming has seen a total of 1.918 probable cases of which 1,199 have recovered.

The state's death total from COVID-19 related causes grew by 10 to 87 on Thursday afternoon.

All of the newly reported deaths had health conditions putting them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Albany County, home to the University of Wyoming, leads the state with 635 active cases. Twenty-nine new cases were reported there on Thursday.

Campbell County is also seeing a spike in new cases with 64 reported Thursday. Currently, 505 residents there actively infected with the virus.

Laramie County is third with 452 active cases and 50 new cases being reported over the last 24 hours.

In Natrona County, 405 residents currently have the virus with 24 new cases being reported over the last 24 hours.