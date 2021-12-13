5 Funny Videos About Wyoming Wind

Happy New Year. For that matter - Happy New Decade.

Did you wake up this morning the first day of the year and the first day of the new decade to the sound of the Wyoming Wind? For that matter, did it keep you up all night?

Here we go again. Another couple of days with hard Wyoming winds blowing snow around.

Why not make the best of it?

Here are 5 funny homemade videos about Wyoming winds.

THE SECRETE TO DEALING WITH WYOMING WIND.

Well, I cannot honestly say that he is wrong.

Actually, I have no idea what he said but, good point there pal.

So just take his advice, whatever it was, and run with it.

THE TRUTH ABOUT WIND AND CHEYENNE

I should have put "TRUTH" in quotes like that.

Yet still, there is something to be said about clean air if the wind is blowing. But blowing from the north, like up in Canada.

This past summer California was really smoky and the wind pushed all of that pollution right at us.

Who wants to smell California when it's not on fire? NOT ME!

SOLVING WYOMING'S WIND PROBLEM.

This solution comes from a guy who has been driving WAY TOO LONG to the point that he is losing his mind.

To him, his solution might actually sound logical, until he gets a good night's sleep. When he wakes in the morning he'll realize he should have never posted this video.

HOW DO DRIVE A TRUCK IN WYOMING WIND.

I have a better idea, DO NOT DRIVE A BIG TRUCK IN WYOMING WIND!

Everybody thinks they can handle it. I'd like to introduce you to Mr. EVERYBODY. He's upside down in the ditch over there,

There are days you just need to say, nope, no place I need to be.

WIND PUSHES BABY STROLLER

WHY are you letting go of that stroller?

Oh I know, it's interesting to watch the wind blow it.

Let me ask you, do YOU want to raise that kid or do you want some couple in eastern Nebraska raising him?

