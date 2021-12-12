Structure Collapse ‘Due to High Winds’ Shuts Down 13th Street Near Wyoming Boulevard

The Casper Police Department reports that a structure collapse has shut down 13th Street near the area of Wyoming Boulevard and Coulter Drive.

The collapse was caused, according to CPD, 'due to high winds.'

"A structure collapse at the fair grounds, due to high winds, has caused a large amount of metal debris to fly into the roadway," the CPD reported on their social media page. "Please avoid this area."

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department and will provide any updates as they become available. For now, the CPD ask that citizens avoid the area of 13th Street near Wyoming Boulevard and Coulter Drive.