5 Things I’m Struggling to Social Distance From… in My Own Home

Can you relate to any of these things?

Here we are, on Quarantine Day _____. I've lost track of what day it is and actually woke up thinking it was April this morning. March has been less than stellar and who knows what next month will hold. We've all been asked to stay at home, which sounded great at the beginning, if I'm being honest with you. I had so much more time on my hands. I immediately jumped onto a schedule with work, workouts, time with my hubs and pup, etc.

Essentially I was living my best life.

However, as time goes on, the struggle is getting real. I'm finding it hard to social distance from certain things in my house. Things that could lead me down a dark path of weight gain, laziness, apathy... and a poor mental and emotional state. I know I'm not the only one who has struggled with these things though, so I'm calling them out here.

1. The Refrigerator

There's some good stuff in there! Not only have I struggled to not eat everything I bought at the store in one sitting, but I've found myself buying less healthy things. I try not to keep junk in the house, since I can't control myself, but that ice cream is pretty comforting during a time like this.

2. The Couch

Oh sweet, wonderful couch. It's my favorite place to eat meals, watch my favorite shows, read, and nap. There are two types of nappers in this world, those who nap in bed and those who nap on the couch. I live for a good couch nap during the holidays. You know, the naps that last for hours? Those are good. However, I don't nap in my regular, non-Covid-19 life because I know it will derail the rest of my day.

3. Streaming Services

On a good day, with a normal schedule, I limit myself to one episode. I don't need to get sucked into this hole of "watch next episode" on a regular day because I've got tasks to complete. However, when you're working from home and you're on your own weird, loose schedule, it's had to control yourself.

4. Lack of Hygiene

I mean, who are you gonna see during this time anyway, am I right? What's the point of doing your hair and makeup or, if I'm being honest, showering on a regular basis. You're not expected to go physically go into the office and if you're truly self-quarantining, you're not even driving by the curbside pickup of you favorite restaurant. Who really cares if you're wearing the same pair of sweatpants since Tuesday.

5. Social Media

This is probably the biggest social distance I need in my life right now. Social media is a scary place right now. I know there is some good information, accountability, and comfort to be found on those feeds right now, but boy is there a lot of junk out there too. People arguing, pointing fingers, making huge generalizations and predictions, etc. Everyone's got an opinion and with all of this uncertainty and extra time on their hands, there's putting those thumbs to work.

Each day is a battle to not give in to these struggles. It would be so easy to be lazy, complacent, and to let people's opinions control you. Anyone else struggling with these things? How are you coping with or managing your unhealthy tendencies during this time?