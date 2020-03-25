Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/23/20 – 3/25/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeffery Alcala -- disturbing the peace
- Kristen Antelope -- contract hold/billing
- Michael Arnett -- contract hold/billing
- Michael Brown -- interference
- Tanner Brown -- courtesy hold
- Daniel Carbajal -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession
- William Dinges -- hold for circuit court
- Carmella Driftwood -- failure to appear, speed too fast, driving while under suspension
- Brian Foote -- serve jail time
- Sammuel Friday -- contract hold/billing
- Joseph Green -- hold for circuit court
- Zachary Knigge -- criminal warrant
- William Mair -- contract hold/billing
- Isiaha Moore -- public intoxication, disturbing the peace
- Alexander Neard -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, lane violation
- Jessica Portra -- hold for circuit court
- Derek Sexton -- hold for WSP, criminal warrant
- Rusty Tabaho -- contract hold/billing
- Irene Watkins -- criminal warrant, hold for WWC
- Katey Watson -- interference
- Kaylene Whitney -- serve jail time
- Mark Wood -- courtesy hold
- Ana Ybarra -- serve jail time
- Ashley Yellowbear -- contract hold/billing