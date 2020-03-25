Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/23/20 – 3/25/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeffery Alcala -- disturbing the peace

Kristen Antelope -- contract hold/billing

Michael Arnett -- contract hold/billing

Michael Brown -- interference

Tanner Brown -- courtesy hold

Daniel Carbajal -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession

William Dinges -- hold for circuit court

Carmella Driftwood -- failure to appear, speed too fast, driving while under suspension

Brian Foote -- serve jail time

Sammuel Friday -- contract hold/billing

Joseph Green -- hold for circuit court

Zachary Knigge -- criminal warrant

William Mair -- contract hold/billing

Isiaha Moore -- public intoxication, disturbing the peace

Alexander Neard -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, lane violation

Jessica Portra -- hold for circuit court

Derek Sexton -- hold for WSP, criminal warrant

Rusty Tabaho -- contract hold/billing

Irene Watkins -- criminal warrant, hold for WWC

Katey Watson -- interference

Kaylene Whitney -- serve jail time

Mark Wood -- courtesy hold

Ana Ybarra -- serve jail time

Ashley Yellowbear -- contract hold/billing