Dog Wants Outside Bad, Then Quickly Changes Her Mind

Have you ever convinced yourself that you want to do something really bad only to realize it was a mistake? One dog learned this lesson the hard way.

According to the video description, this happened recently at a home in Denver.

The owner shared some sweet details of why this dog responded the way she did:

My dog Scout politely asking to come inside from the backyard by putting her paws up on the door. It was snowing and she quickly decided she'd rather stay inside. She is a rescue and very sweet so doesn't make a fuss when she wants something.

Gotta love the fact that they gave a shelter dog a home. Also gotta love this dog being so patient. She obviously appreciates having a good home. We should all be so thankful as this special dog is.